Anything goes in Shondaland.

Two of producer Shonda Rhimes’ leading female characters Olivia Pope and Annalise Keating just may find themselves teaming up for a crisis of epic proportions. A “Scandal” and “How to Get Away With Murder” crossover episode is in the works, Deadline reports.

Olivia Pope herself — err, Kerry Washington — posted an Instagram photo Wednesday afternoon of her character sitting inside a pretty familiar courthouse.

“Hey Ms @violadavis check it out. This spot look familiar?! Where are you?” Washington wrote.

Nearly simultaneously, Viola Davis, who plays powerhouse lawyer Annalise Keating on “How to Get Away” posted a photo to her own Instagram page featuring her character in the Oval Office.

Both series are set to return from midseason breaks Jan. 18.

Though Rhimes is known for repeat casting within her shows — almost the entire “Scandal” crew has appeared on “Grey’s Anatomy” — the rumored crossover would be the first time she’s officially blended two of her fictional worlds in one TV episode.

“Scandal” is currently entering the tail end of its seventh and final season, so we most likely won’t have to wait too long to see the mashup.