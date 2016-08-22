‘Sex and the City 3’ not happening, Chris Noth says

It’s been more than six years since “Sex and the City 2” hit theaters.

“Sex and the City” fans holding out hope for another installment of the iconic New York series: Don’t hold your breath.

In an interview with amNewYork Monday, Chris Noth, aka Mr. Big, scoffed at the notion of a third “Sex and the City” movie.

“If it was going to happen, it would have happened five years ago,” the 61-year-old actor said.

Noth, a Greenwich Village resident since ’92, is on the publicity trail for his upcoming movie, “White Girl,” out Sept. 2.