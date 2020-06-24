Six Flags sets open date and unrolls new safety guidelines amid reopening process

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Six Flags Great Adventure has officially set an open date amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Season pass holders and members of Six Flags and Hurricane Harbor will be able to enter during the preview phase on July 3, with the park opening to the general public on July 4. The park will then gradually increase attendance levels throughout the month.

The parks have developed a reopening plan after consulting with epidemiologists, meets or exceeds federal, state, and local guidelines for sanitization, hygiene, and social distancing protocols. A full list of safety protocols is available on the Six Flags website.

“We have developed a comprehensive reopening safety plan that includes protocols designed by theme park and waterpark industry experts, along with best practices from top destination parks from around the world, which will allow guests to experience our parks in the safest way possible. This ’new normal’ will be different in some ways, but we believe these additional measures are appropriate in the current environment,” said Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos.

Guests must make a reservation before entering the park. The parks will employ an online reservation system to manage attendance, schedule guests for entry by day, and to stagger arrival times to minimize proximity exposure. Other new technologies that will be employed will include:

State-of-the-art thermal imaging for temperature checks

Advanced security screening technology for touchless bag checks

Mobile food ordering

“Six Flags Great Adventure and Hurricane Harbor are beloved outdoor destinations for so many in the Northeast, and we look forward to welcoming families back to our parks. The safety of our guests and team members remains our number one priority, and the new safety guidelines we have put in place are designed to create a safe environment for everyone,” said Six Flags Great Adventure and Hurricane Harbor Park President John Winkler. “We greatly appreciate the support of Jackson Township Mayor Michael Reina, Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver, Deputy Chief of Staff Mike DeLamater, Senate President Steve Sweeney, the New Jersey Amusement Association, and Governor Phil Murphy throughout this reopening process.”