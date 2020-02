Vergara was also seen chatting and taking photos with fellow diners.

Sofia Vergara’s finace Nick Loeb doesn’t mind letting his gorgeous lady steal the spotlight.

The “Modern Family” actress danced up a storm during a recent night out at Bagatelle, while Loeb “stayed more laid-back,” a witness told us. The couple dined with a group of 19, including Vergara’s son Manolo, at the Meatpacking District hotspot, then the group “requested Latin music from the DJ so Sofia could dance,” the spy said.

