Spotify top songs NYC: Drake, Iggy Azalea among biggest hits

Drake is top of the heap, Spotify revealed yesterday when the music streaming site announced the songs and artists New Yorkers have listened to the most this year. Beyoncé came in at number 2, making her the most popular female artist. Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy” was the most streamed song. And now it’s stuck in your head, isn’t it?

NYC’s Top 5 Most Streamed Artists

1. Drake

2. Beyoncé

3. Sam Smith

4. Kanye West

5. Lorde

NYC’s Top 5 Most Streamed Songs

1. Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy”

2. Clean Bandit, “Rather Be” (featuring Jess Glynne)

3. Disclosure, “Latch”

4. Katy Perry,

“Dark Horse”

5. Bastille, “Pompeii”