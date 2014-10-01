Taylor Swift not getting back together with dating

“I kind of run from it,” the country-turned-pop singer said.

After looking for love in all the wrong places, Taylor Swift plans to stop looking.

“I just don’t see how it could work,” the country-turned-pop singer said in her British Vogue cover story. “So I don’t think about it, and I kind of run from it when it presents itself.”

The 24-year-old admitted that she was tired of all the haters hate, hate, hating on her love life, and although guys may want to chance building a relationship, they probably don’t “want what comes with it.” Like media scrutiny and “20 men with cameras” following her around.

Swift has been romantically linked to Harry Styles, John Mayer, and Jake Gyllenhaal, among others.

The wearied starlet expressed similar sentiments in a recent Rolling Stone cover story, noting when she called her dating life “a national pastime” for the public.