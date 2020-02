Why are so many meteorologists wearing the same dress?

A great dress is a great dress!

Word got around amongst female meteorologists in a Facebook group that there was a cheap dress on Amazon that would look good on anybody, and dozens bought it!

The $22.99 dress was snapped up, and meteorologist Jen Myers made a collage to prove it.

While this dress phenomenon is not as intense as the previous one (blue and black or gold and white?!), it might come close. Maybe?

So, who wore it best?!