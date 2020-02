“This ain’t Disneyland, this is the Bronx!”

A new show coming to Netflix takes place in the 1970s in the Bronx. And music, unsurprisingly, plays a big role.

The trailer for “The Get Down” dropped Monday and features a cast of teens singing, rapping and what looks like falling in love, or lust.

The series is created by Baz Luhrmann (“Romeo + Juliet,” “Moulin Rouge”) and stars Giancarlo Esposito and Jaden Smith, among others.

“The Get Down” premieres on the streaming network on Aug. 12, 2016.