The first teaser trailer for Apple’s upcoming original series starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston was released on Monday.

Titled “The Morning Show,” the series is as close as we’ll probably get to an actual talk-show hosted by the duo — though who wouldn’t watch that?

Apple TV+ first announced the hourlong drama in 2017 and began filming in Los Angeles last fall. Though the show is set in New York City, production only came to Manhattan in May, nearly two years after being picked up by the streaming service.

The first trailer takes viewers through a TV studio and into the dressing and control rooms, and while Witherspoon and Aniston are out of sight, their voices overlap throughout the clip.

Here’s what we know about the project so far:

What is “The Morning Show” about?

Witherspoon and Aniston’s exact roles in the series have not yet been confirmed, though an initial news release announcing the show said we’d see them navigate the New York City morning-show scene together. The plot will focus on the power dynamics in the industry and give a glimpse into the behind-the-camera workings.

“We take an honest look at the complex relationships between women and men in the workplace and we engage in the conversation people are a little too afraid to have unless they are behind closed doors,” Aniston said at its 2019 media preview event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, on March 25.

At the event, Witherspoon said the series is a “high-velocity thrill ride in which we pose questions without easy answers and shine a light on the fault lines in our society at this very complicated cultural moment.”

And, while it's just a guess, Steve Carell’s Mitch Kessler sure seems to mirror disgraced "Today" host Matt Lauer.

Brian Stelter, the author of the book “Top of the Morning,” about morning television shows, is serving as a consultant on the project, while the former head of HBO drama Michael Ellenberg will executive produce.

Who has joined “The Morning Show” cast?

Steve Carell has been tapped as the series’ male lead, Mitch Kessler, a morning show anchor who’s struggling to keep his footing in an evolving industry, Deadline reports. The series marks Carell’s first regular TV role since his stint on “The Office.”

“The Morning Show” also marks a significant return for Aniston. She has appeared in numerous films since we bid adieu to “Friends” in 2004 but hasn’t held a long-term TV role.

The series will also star Billy Crudup (“Almost Famous,” “Gypsy”) and actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“Black Mirror,” “A Wrinkle in Time”), Bel Powley (“White Boy Rick”), Karen Pittman (“Luke Cage”) and Desean Terry (“Scorpion”), though their exact roles have not yet been confirmed.

Where is it filming?

Paparazzi spotted Witherspoon, Aniston and Crudup filming “The Morning Show” on May 9 and 10 in Bryant Park.

When will it air?

The series is projected to hit a fall 2019 release. It has already been picked up for two seasons.