‘The View’ adds Rosie Perez, Nicolle Wallace as co-anchors

“The View” is about to get two new faces.

Actress Rosie Perez and former Bush administration adviser Nicolle Wallace are joining “The View,” ABC confirmed on Thursday.

They will join returning host Whoopi Goldberg and Rosie O’Donnell, who is coming back to the show after having one season behind the desk from 2006-07.

The news was first reported by Deadline.com.

““These are powerful and accomplished women from different walks of life who have had amazing personal and professional experiences. Each brings incredible perspective and information to the table,” said executive producer Bill Wolff in a statement.

Wallace was communications director under President George W. Bush and also served as a senior adviser in John McCain’s 2008 campaign.

Perez, who rose to stardom in Spike Lee’s “Do the Right Thing,” guest-hosted the show in February.

Sherri Shephard and Jenny McCarthy both left the show last month, and longtime anchor Barbara Walters departed in the spring.