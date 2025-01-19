Broadway | ‘Cellino v. Barnes’ extended again, Maya Hawke to lead ‘Eurydice’ and more

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

“Cellino v. Barnes,” a scrappy comedy about the once ubiquitous personal injury law firm Cellino & Barnes that has become an unlikely Off-Broadway hit, will extend its limited run at Asylum NYC in the Flatiron District one last time through March 30.

“Honestly, we didn’t realize people liked the show this much,” the producers said in a statement, adding, “We really have to pack things up on March 30, though, and head home.”

The play reinterprets the story of how two little-known upstate attorneys, Ross Cellino Jr. and Steve Barnes, launched a successful law firm by relying on a catchy jingle and later became mired in scandal as a feel-good buddy comedy/bromance tinged with satire and absurdist twists.

It was written by Mike B. Breen and David Rafailedes and directed by Wesley Taylor and Alex Wyse, with Eric William Morris as an over-the-top, bumbling Cellino and Noah Weisberg as a book-smart, smarmy Barnes.

Maya Hawke will lead ‘Eurydice’ at Signature

Maya Hawke, daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, who plays Robin Buckley on the Netflix series “Stranger Things,” will make her Off-Broadway debut in the title role of the Signature Theatre’s revival of Sarah Ruhl’s “Eurydice.”

As in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical “Hadestown,” “Eurydice” is based on the ancient Greek tale of Orpheus and Eurydice. In the myth, Eurydice marries Orpheus, Apollo’s lyre-playing son, but dies of a snake bite. Orpheus, undaunted, ventures into the underworld to bring back Eurydice.

Hades, god of the underworld, allows Eurydice to leave under the condition that Orpheus cannot look at Eurydice while they escape, which leads to a tragic ending.

Taran Killam exits ‘Urinetown’ following LA fires

“Saturday Night Live” actor Taran Killam, who was slated to play the villainous Officer Lockstock in the upcoming City Center Encores! production of “Urinetown,” has exited the production following the loss of his house due to the recent wildfires in Los Angeles.

Greg Hildreth (“Frozen”), who had been cast as Lockstock’s sidekick Officer Barrel, will now play Lockstock, with Christopher Fitzgerald (“Waitress”) joining the cast as Barrel. Killam and Fitzgerald appeared together in last season’s Broadway revival of “Spamalot.”

Orville Peck and Eva Noblezada will join ‘Cabaret’

Orville Peck, the South African country musician known for his signature mask, and Eva Noblezada (Broadway veteran of “Miss Saigon,” “Hadestown,” and “The Great Gatsby”), will play the Emcee and Sally Bowles in the Broadway revival of “Cabaret” for 16 weeks beginning March 31.

Adam Lambert and Auli‘i Cravalho, who currently appear in the roles, will play their final performances on March 29.

‘The Last Five Years’ to receive expanded orchestrations for Broadway

The upcoming Broadway production of Jason Robert Brown’s “The Last Five Years” starring Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren, which will mark the first Broadway staging of the two-hander romance (following Off-Broadway productions in 2002 and 2013 and a 2015 film adaptation), will feature expanded orchestrations for nine musicians.

In a statement, Brown said that the new orchestrations “will honor the intimacy and emotion of the score while also bringing a soaring new energy and power to match the greater panorama of a Broadway stage.”