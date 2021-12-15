amNY Weekender | 7 things to do in NYC this weekend, Dec. 17-19

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Friday, Dec. 17

Harlem Night Market: This weekend, the Harlem Night Market returns with three nights of food and fun. The very best vendors, food and music from across East and West Harlem will set up shop at La Marqueta for an unforgettable night. The event is free, but you must reserve your spot ahead of time! 1590 Park Avenue, Harlem. 5 to 9 p.m. Free.

Visible Presents: Shatter the Family Drama: The holidays can be stressful, so here’s a way to release all of that pent-up energy. This holiday pop-up features a “home for the holidays”- themed living room where you can take out your holiday-related family frustrations by smashing everything in sight. 29 W 23rd St., Manhattan. 1 to 8 p.m. First come, first serve.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Open Hours at Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Environmental Education Center: If you have a child that loves all things nature, head over to Brooklyn Bridge Park on Saturday! During the park’s open hours at the Environmental Education Center, you kids can explore a 250-gallon aquarium filled with critters from the East River, environmental-themed arts and crafts, and so much more. 99 Plymouth Street, Brooklyn. 1 to 5 p.m. Free.

Lightscape: Hosted by the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Lightscape is one of the largest light shows in New York City. Bundle up and take a stroll through the outdoor holiday illuminated trail with over a million lights that run almost the full length of the garden. 990 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn. Multiple times. $34 for adults, $18 for kids.

2021 Annual Toys & Turkeys with Harlem Hookah: It’s that time of year again! Harlem Hookah is opening their doors to the Harlem community for the holiday season with its 2021 Annual Toys & Turkeys event. There will be complimentary turkeys, unwrapped toys, activities and treats and more, and will be giving until there is no more left to give, so be sure to get there early! 381 Lenox Avenue, Harlem. 12 to 4 p.m. Free.

Sunday, Dec. 19

Reading of O. Henry’s “The Gift of the Magi”: With the holidays right around the corner, a reading of “The Gift of the Magi” will help get you into the giving spirit. The story follows two newlyweds who are eager to give each other a Christmas gift that each sells the one thing the other holds most dear because they are struggling. Advanced registration is required! Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park. 1 p.m. Free.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker with Kurtis Blow: Ready for a new twist on the holiday season? The Hip Hop Nutcracker is back and better than ever! The is full of contemporary dance will be accompanied by a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, who will open the show. Kings Theatre

1027 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn. 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $29.50.

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and register for any of the three available vaccines.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page.

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens.