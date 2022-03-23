amNY Weekender | 9 things to do in NYC, March 25-27

Friday, March 25

Residencia PATRÓN: PATRÓN Tequila, the world’s number one super-premium tequila, is bringing modern, Mexican luxury to New York City with Residencia PATRÓN, a destination celebrating Mexican culture and bold innovation. The experience brings together a representation of the PATRÓN time-honored, handcrafted tequila process alongside Mexican artisans, inventors and creators who push the boundaries of what contemporary Mexican luxury embodies. Enjoy this private special event and reserve a free spot. Space is limited – first-come, first-serve, and attendees must all be 21+. The event recurs every hour from noon to 5 p.m. Studio 525, 525 W 24th St New York, NY 1001.

The Dance Floor: Fresh, Bold & So Def: Joining Universal Hip Hop Museum for Women’s History Month is the Ladies of Hip-Hop Dance Collective (LDC), an all-female intergenerational troupe led by director/choreographer Michele Byrd-McPhee, previewing a new commission from the Guggenheim’s Works & Process series. LDC’s work centers on feminist narratives examining intersections of gender, race and resistance. After the show, hit the dance floor for an unforgettable hip-hop jam. This event is free starting at 7:30 p.m. David Rubenstein Atrium, 61 W 62nd St, New York, NY 10023.

Public Art Installation: Drive-Thru: The winter public art installation, Drive-Thru, is a reconfigurable outdoor theater that incorporates light through rear projection, showing videos from Brooklyn-based artists that highlight New York City’s communities and explores themes of urban life. This weekend starting Friday, watch Tanika I. Williams, (construct) Clearing(2021) and Sanctuary (2021). (Construct) Clearing seeks to understand how we wear and repeat family patterns of silence and separation. Sanctuary illustrates the aftermath of African-Caribbean mothers leaving their daughters to immigrate to the United States, combining academic research, autobiographical expression, and archival interviews. The free films are best viewed starting at dusk. The Plaza at 300 Ashland, 85 Flatbush Ave Brooklyn, NY 11217.

Saturday, March 26

The Rock and Roll Playhouse Residency at Rockefeller Center: Enjoy Rockefeller Center’s new monthly live singalong series with The Rock and Roll Playhouse. Dance, play and rock out with the band to top rock hits, experience the classics every month with a fun twist the whole family can enjoy! This month, The Rock and Roll Playhouse welcomes “Women of Rock” for a Women’s History Month Celebration. This event is free and doors open at 11 a.m. Center Plaza, 45 Rockefeller Plaza New York, NY 10111.

Trailblazers: A Kids Concert Celebrating Women in Classical Music: Experience an upcoming family concert featuring works by female classical composers! Our fantastic Suzuki strings and piano students will present pieces by a variety of women composers. Returning emcee Annie Lee Moffett will introduce our performers and lead a discussion on classical music, exploring what defines the genre and how female composers have played a role. This concert is for music lovers of all ages but is especially geared towards kids age 8 and older. The show begins at 5 p.m. Tickets are priced at $12 for adults and $8 for children. Brooklyn Conservatory of Music, 58 7th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11217.

Sunday, March 27

Colon Cancer Challenge 5k: Unite and raise awareness of colorectal cancer, support those battling the disease, and raise funds for the Colon Cancer Foundation’s strategic initiatives of Advocacy, Public Awareness, Research and Screening. Choose the 1 Mile Walk, the 5K Run or run wherever you are in the Virtual 5K! No Matter what distance you cover, you will make up ground in the race to prevent colorectal cancer. Survivors will be invited to celebrate their victory over colorectal cancer during a special Survivors Ceremony and Commemorative Photo. The event begins at 10 a.m. Register online to secure your spot for $35. Queens Museum, Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Building, Queens, NY 11368

Plant Cure/Brooklyn Botanic Garden: This Sunday is the last day to visit this exhibit. Explore the healing properties of plants through the eyes of five contemporary artists. The exhibit features artwork from Desirée Alvarez, Agnes Murray, Maddy Rosenberg, Amanda Thackray and James Walsh, who during their six months as visual artists-in-residence at the Garden, found inspiration in its archival and living collection. The exhibit is free with general admission. Brooklyn Botanic Garden, 990 Washington Ave Brooklyn, NY 11225.

Macy’s Flower Show: Join Macy’s for the opening day of their annual ode to springtime with thousands of stunning flowers & lush plants transforming their flagship store into one of the most colorful destinations in NYC. This can’t-miss show spotlights beautiful blossoms and the fresh fragrances they evoke—it’s a scent-sational way to usher in the new season. This event is free and open to the public during store hours. Macy’s Herald Square, 151 West 34th St New York, NY 10011.

Chromesthesia: Black and White and Color and Sound: New York City’s own The Flushing Remonstrance will take the stage at LetLove Inn to score a number of classic experimental films. The show starts at 8 p.m. Admission is free, though donations are greatly appreciated. LetLove Inn, 27-20 23rd Avenue, Astoria, NY 11105.