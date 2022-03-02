amNY Weekender | 7 things to do in NYC, March 4-6

Friday, March 4

Inspiring Walt Disney The Animation of French Decorative Arts: This will be the last weekend to experience the French inspiration Walt Disney pulled in creating the world of Disney due to its closure on March 6. This exhibit explores the various works of animations at Walt Disney Animation Studios due to Disney’s personal fascination with European art and French motifs within film. The exhibition references European culture through Disney animated films like Cinderella (1950) and Rococo-inspired objects in Beauty and the Beast (1991). The exhibit is free with general admission to the Met. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 Fifth Avenue 82nd Street, NY.

Chase Presents Currency Conversations: Join Chase x Essence for a night of real talk about money and a line-up of thought provoking speakers that give their two cents on finance. The event is free and starts at 6:30 p.m., but it’s best to arrive at 5:30 p.m. Apollo Theater, 253 West 125th Street.

Saturday, March 5

Immersive Northern Lights at The Edge: The Edge at Hudson Yards will have a nightly immersive light display that portrays the Northern Lights. The event will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. with four 20 minute shows. The show will be accessed through Edge’s General Admission tickets. $38 for adults and $33 for children. New York City residents can purchase tickets for $36, and special rates apply to seniors active and retired members of the U.S. military. Edge, 30 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001.

Women’s History Month Movie Harriet: The New York Public Library is hosting a movie viewing during Women’s History Month to pay tribute to the extraordinary life of Harriet Tubman in her escape from slavery and the impact she left on American history. The film starts at 4 p.m. Free. Jerome Park Library, Community Room, 224 East 125th Street New York, NY 10035

The Sweethearts of Comedy: This show, hosted by comedians Drew Anderson and Tim Platt, will be a night to dine-in, have some drinks and laugh the evening away. The show is from 7:30 to 9 p.m. General admission is $15. Union Hall, 702 Union St. Brooklyn, NY 11215.

Sunday, March 6

Family Bowl: Rock & Roll Playhouse is hosting an afternoon of family-friendly bowling. The bowling alley will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11211.

Container Gardening on Rooftops, Terraces, and Balconies: If you have ever wanted to learn how to tend to a rooftop garden, now is the time to grab your tools and get going! Learn technical aspects like irrigation tending to the soil, suitable plants and proper care with instructor Doris Loechle. The workshop will be from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $93 for members and $102 for nonmembers. Brooklyn Botanic Garden, ​​990 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225.