amNY Weekender | 10 things to do in NYC, May 27-29

Friday, May 27

“It Had to Be You” Art Exhibit Opening: This new two-person show by Meg Dyer and Suzanne Scott explores the art of portraiture through a unique lens, each with scientific approaches and challenging the normative, traditional modes of the art style. The show will be on display through June 24 at the Open for All Gallery and marks the launch of the gallery’s 2022 programming. The gallery is open Thursday-Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m. and by appointment. Free to enter. 137 West 14th Street, 3rd Floor, Manhattan.

Fiesta Bresh: Enjoy a showstopping, technicolor set that will keep you dancing all night long. Throughout the night, Johnnie Walker will offer attendees delicious Bresh-inspired cocktails, including the Celeso, Que Locura, Mic Drop! and Con Altura. The event is for those 21+. Tickets are $20. 11 p.m. 204 Varick Street, Manhattan.

Saturday, May 28

Screening of “Panda! Go Panda!”: The Museum of the Moving Image is hosting a screening of the 1972 film “Panda! Go Panda!” Directed by Isao Takahata and based on a concept by Hayao Miyazaki, this classic film was created before the duo launched the award-winning Studio Ghibli. Tickets: $15 / $11 senior and students / $9 youth (ages 3–17) / Free or discounted ($11) for MoMI members. 1 p.m. 36-01 35th Avenue, Astoria, Queens.

Trees of Asia Tour: The New York Botanical Garden is taking visitors on a tour of trees that are native to Asia. Learn about Japanese maples, Tanyosho pines, and other trees with the help of a NYBG tour guide. Meet at the Reflecting Pool at the Leon Levy Visitor Center. Tour is included with the price of entry. The tour starts at 2:30 p.m. 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx.

Music of Curiosities “PNK VLVT WTCH FEST”: Ready to have some fun? “PNK VLVT WTCH FEST” will be hosted by comic Billie Bullock and feature performances by The God Bombs, Pnk Vlvt Wtch, Dylan Mars, Koko Banx, and Luxtress. Magie Serpica from Milk and Honey Tattoo will be onsite offering a special set of limited edition flash tattoos that you can get while watching the show. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. $12 in advance, $15 at the door. Shooting Gallery/Arts Annex, 1214 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn.

Fun With Friends Carnival: For those who love all things having to do with carnivals, the Fun With Friends Carnival is one that can’t be beaten. Play games, munch on classic fair foods and enjoy sets from some local DJs and dance the night away. Tickets start at $28. 3 to 10 p.m. Coney Art Walls, 3050 Stillwell Avenue, Brooklyn.

Sunday, May 29

Pop-Up Education Station: For families with kids, Prospect Park’s Pop-Up Education Stations provide a great opportunity to learn more about nature and history through educational and fun activities. This event is free to the public. 12 to 4 p.m. Dog Beach, Prospect Park.

Black Atlantic Art Expo: Explore art created by international voices of artists Leilah Babirye, Hugh Hayden, Dozie Kanu, Tau Lewis, and Kiyan Williams. The work extends across Pier 1, Pier 2 Uplands, Pier 3 Greenway Terrace, and along the Greenway, so you’re in for a good walk while checking out the art. All day. Free. Brooklyn Bridge Park.

Grand Army Bar Seafood Boil: Love seafood? Head over to Grand Army Bar this weekend for an awesome seafood boil. Plates will include crawfish, shrimp, clams, andouille sausage, corn and potatoes, plus you can enjoy their Spice Girls themed spring/summer cocktail menu. The event starts at 2 p.m. and will last until the crawfish are gone. 336 State Street, Boerum Hill, Brooklyn.

El Basheton: Are you ready to party? Head over to the Bronx Brewery to get down to some Hip Hop, Reggaeton and Caribbean music. While you enjoy a hot DJ set, you can sip on some Bronx Brewery beer and eat some empanadas to get the energy to keep the party going! It’s free to join in the fun, but be sure to RSVP online! 6 to 11 p.m. The Backyard at Bronx Brewery, 856 E 136th St, Bronx.