amNY Weekender | 7 things to do in NYC, Oct. 7-9

Friday, Oct. 7

DC Warner Bros. free food truck- Comic con season is back! To celebrate, DC is hosting a branded food truck at Javits Center. Offerings include egg and cheese sandwiches and birthday cupcakes. Food is free, but only while supplies last. The truck will be parked and ready to serve from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 429 11th Avenue, Manhattan

Block printmaking for beginners- Budding artist who doesn’t have materials or expertise to traverse across mediums? NYC Parks and Art Students League are creating a three-week printmaking workshop that is open and free to the public at the Gertrude Ederle Recreation Center. These sessions include the basics of blending, inking and printing. One will have the opportunity to create unique linocut prints from templates and stencils provided by the event. The workshop will occur from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. 232 West 60th Street, Manhattan

Saturday, Oct. 8

​​The New York Hot Dog King’s book launch party- Dan Rossi, “the Pushcart King” just released his memoir. “The New York Hot Dog King: From Rags To Riches To Less Than Rags.” He sleeps outside the MET museum and sells hotdogs, and faced Trump and Giuliani in defense of disabled veterans in the city. The event will be from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and contains a Q&A session at 8 p.m. and a book signing at 9 p.m. 32 Avenue A, Manhattan

Sustainable Brooklyn Food & Fashion Tour- Want to learn more about sustainability close to home? Come join the sustainable Brooklyn food and fashion tour! The tour targets upcycled clothing, local cuisine, alternative clothing production, and design. All tour stops are located in Williamsburg for ease of access. Ticket prices go from $59.74 – $70.04 and can be purchased ahead of time on eventbrite.com. 218 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn

Harlem Art’s Stroll- Come stroll along Harlem and experience local arts and culture from 110th street to 155th street. Beginning at Calabar Gallery and traversing through several other galleries, local businesses and displays— this stroll is a great way to engage with the community and learn more about the local art scene. The stroll will begin at 1 p.m. and end at 6 p.m. Due to COVID mandates, attendees must register here beforehand. 2504 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, Manhattan

Sunday, Oct. 9

15th annual NYC Indigenous Day of Remembrance at Columbus Circle- In lieu of upcoming Columbus Day, come celebrate the Indigenous Day of Remembrance to honor those who were oppressed by colonizers from 1492 until the present day. Those who are Indigenous are encouraged to adorn traditional clothing and to bring items for the ancestral altar. The event will begin at 2 p.m. 4 East 60th Street, Manhattan

Vintage Day at Hester Street Fair– Love vintage? Need a wardrobe refresh filled with unique pieces? The Hester Street Fair is the place to be! In addition to a wide variety of clothing vendors, large vinyl collections and art installations will also be there. Local cuisine from up-and-coming businesses will be featured so come hungry! 89 South Street, Manhattan