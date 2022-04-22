BTS and ‘Parasite’ arrive in NYC in an immersive exhibition

Korea: Cubically Imagined, an immersive Korean pop culture exhibition, opens up in New York City from May 2 to 14 featuring K-pop group BTS and the Oscar-winning film “Parasite.”

The Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Korean Government collaborated to present the exhibition as a showcase of today’s leading creative voices from South Korea.

“We are thrilled to introduce Korean creative content to audiences in New York,” said Joo Hyun-rae, President of KOCCA. “We hope the exhibition will be an opportunity for visitors to have a unique experience with groundbreaking works by Korean creatives that are powered by new technologies. KOCCA will continue to support creative minds for diverse content creation and build a mutual network for future collaboration.”

The Korea: Cubically Imagined exhibition features a diverse range of immersive experiences within 15 installations. The installations will invite visitors to explore highlights from Korean pop culture across art and design, music, film and more through digital technologies, including artificial reality, virtual reality, projection mapping, the Metaverse and other interactive media.

The exhibition highlights Grammy-nominated and world-renowned K-Pop group BTS. Before their Permission To Dance On Stage Tours in select cities, the seven-member group performed for an online concert ‘Map of the Soul ON:E’ in 2020. Unable to perform in front of their loyal fanbase ARMY, the exhibit allows visitors to experience the performances as if present on-site with VR headgear and ‘Unreal Engine’ 3D technology. Guests will have a front-row view of BTS’ performances of Dope and DNA.

A separate installation will include scenes from director Bong Joon-ho’s 2019 film Parasite. With 96% Rotten Tomatoes and multiple awards, including the Academy Award for Best Picture, Parasite is a widely known South Korean comedy-thriller allowing guests of the exhibition to understand the hidden metaphors around the installation. The film set will come to life in a multisensory VR environment.

Additional installations will highlight the beauty of Korea’s nature and architecture. As a nation rich in history, Korea: Cubically Imagined will also feature EASYWITH’s reinterpretation of two historical landscape paintings from the Joseon Dynasty into digital artwork; and a multimedia sound performance by Tacit Group based on Hangeul, the Korean Alphabet. A host of visual artists will present works inspired by contemporary Korean culture to explore the interplay between art, technology and experience.

Korea: Cubically Imagined will take place from May 2 to 14 for free and will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 54 W 28th St New York, NY 10001.