Third annual Jeff Michner BBQ Benefit returns to Queens this month with huge lineup of pitmasters

Time to fire up the smoker, Pig Beach BBQ’s Third Annual Jeff Michner BBQ Benefit is back this month and better than ever.

On April 29, Pig Beach BBQ’s Queens location (35-37 36th St. in Astoria) becomes the home to this massive benefit that celebrates all things barbecue. Presented by Anheuser Busch and hosted by Chef Michael Symon, dozens of nationally-recognized pitmasters from across the country will reunite at this benefit for a day of eating, drinking and barbecue-related activities.

The benefit honors the life of Pig Beach BBQ executive chef, Jeff Michner, who died suddenly in May 2018 at the age of 36. Proceeds from the benefit will go to support the Jeff Michner Foundation, which supports families managing loss and grief and provides scholarships to graduating high school students with a love for cooking and golf.

The event will kick off at 12:30 p.m. and will feature 25 indoor & outdoor food stations helmed by celebrated chefs and champion pitmasters as well as specialty cocktails. Pitmasters will also go head-to-head in a new competitive component for a chance to win the People’s Choice” and “Judge’s Choice” awards. The day will also feature an on-stage rib-eating contest and live performances.

This year’s participating pitmasters and chefs include:

Matt Abdoo & Shane McBride, Pig Beach BBQ (NYC)

Craig Verhage and Leslie Roark, Ubons BBQ (Yazoo City, Mississippi)

Kelly Dallas, Hogapalooza (Wynn, Arkansas)

Chris Lilly, Big Bob Gibson (Decatur, Alabama)

John Wheeler, Memphis BBQ Co. (Horn Lake, Mississippi)

Amy Mills, 17th Street BBQ (Murphysboro, Illinois)

Carey Bringle, Peg Leg Porker (Nashville, Tennessee)

Phil Wingo, Pork Mafia (Chicago, Illinois)

Ed Randolph, Handsome Devil BBQ (NYC)

Billy Durney, Hometown Bar-B-Que (NYC)

Danny Beck, Pearl’s Southern Comfort (Chicago, Illinois)

Tuffy Stone, Cool Smoke BBQ (Richmond, Virginia)

Harrison Sapp, Southern Soul BBQ (Sea Isle, Georgia)

Sean Keever, Big Guns BBQ (Fishkill, New York)

Brad Orrison, The Shed (Ocean Springs, Mississippi)

Grant Pinkerton, Pinkerton’s BBQ (Houston, Texas)

Damon Wise & Lauren Hircshberg, Pineapple Express (Montclair, New Jersey)

Rodney Scott, Rodney Scott BBQ (Avondale, Alabama)

Tank Jackson, Holy City Hogs (South Carolina)

Kerry Fitzmaurice & Daniel Jacobellis, Pure Grit & Top Gun BBQ (NYC)

Mike Puma, Gotham Burger Social Club (NYC)

Skip Steele & Dana Lamel, Que49 Smokehouse (Arkansas)

George Morasci & Andy Nguyen, Five Monkeys BBQ (California)

Mario Chape, Big Papa Smoke ‘Em (NYC)

Jessica Taccone, Complete Burger (NYC)

Cody Sperry, Hoodoo Brown BBQ (Ridgefield, Connecticut)

Ralph Perrazzo, Snap-O-Razzo Hot Dogs (NYC)

Mike Johnson, Sugarfire Smokehouse

Bret Lunsford, Blue Smoke (NYC)

The benefit will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets start at $125 for general admission ($135 at the door) and $225 for VIP tickets. VIP tickets get you early entrance at 11 a.m., a pitmasters meet & greet, a cocktail reception and appetizers by top New York City chefs, and access to an all-day VIP Lounge. Kids under 12 are free, and all tickets include food and drink served as a part of the benefit.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.pigbeachbbq.com.