Monthly sea chanteys and live sing-alongs at South Street Seaport Museum move back to in-person

South Street Seaport Museum will continue to host live monthly sing-alongs with Sea Chanteys and Maritime music Sunday, Mar. 6, and the event is going to be in-person for the first time in two years.

“Though we’ve enjoyed singing over Zoom these past two years, we have missed being together and hearing each other’s harmonies,” Laura Norwitz, SSSM’s Senior Director of Program and Education, said. “We are so eager to gather in person again — but we don’t want to say goodbye to our singing friends who have joined us regularly from across the country and around the world. This hybrid Sing should be just right.”

After two years, the event will be hybrid, offering an in-person experience at The Corner, located at 25 Fulton Street, simultaneously being on Zoom. Featuring the New York Packet and friends, the virtual event will include objects displayed from the Museum’s collection that relate to each song being sung.

Many locals have come to love and appreciate this monthly sing-along. One participant writes, “A fine mix of familiar songs and some new ones that should be better known. The fact that performers came from all over, from the Netherlands, the UK, Canada, and across the US, gave a wonderful feeling of this special musical community we all share.”

“When we sing these songs today, some old, and some updated with up-to-the-moment lyrics, we celebrate our connection with our maritime heritage and also with the community we create by enjoying homemade music together,” Norwitz said.

For more information about the event, please visit seaportmuseum.org/chanteysing.