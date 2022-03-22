New York Composers Circle presents ‘A Concert of New Music for Voice and Instruments’ this spring

New York Composers Circle will present a concert of new music on Thursday, April 21.

The show, entitled “A Concert of New Music for Voice and Instruments,” will feature works by NYCC members that will be performed by Catherine Neville’s Three Pieces on Paintings by Kandinsky Paul Aljian’s By Night. By Day, Simona Smirnova’s Jauna Meilė, David Mecionis’s Five Mirror Canons, and more! Performers will include Jacqueline Milena Thompson, soprano; Simon Mulligan, piano; David Steinberg, violin; Daniel Barrett, cello and many more talented musicians.

The concert will occur at The Church of the Transfiguration, 1 East 29th Street, New York, at 7 p.m.

General admission is $20, seniors are $15, and students are free. Tickets are available on Eventbrite or at the door.