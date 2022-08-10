NYC’s Electric Zoo announces additional after-party lineups

This Labor day weekend you can experience something truly special. New York City’s Electric Zoo, a futuristic-themed music festival, is coming back for an electrifying three days.

Electric Zoo is known for its extravagant light shows and showcasing of the top artists in electronic music along with the various sub-genres. Originally established in 2009 the festival has not only become one of NYC’s biggest and most anticipated music shows, but has also appeared around the world in Mexico City, Tokyo, Shanghai and São Paulo.

This year’s “3.0” will have headliners Porter Robinson, CloZee and Armin Van Buuren to get crowds hyped up. The focus of the artists’ performances will be to give audience members new experiences and hear new sounds.

But what’s a show without an afterparty? 3.0 is pulling out all the stops for this year’s afterparties with rented spaces including Webster Hall, Brooklyn Mirage, Quantum, Marquee, Superior Ingredients, Lavo and Avant Gardner. These iconic venues will provide a large space for ticket holders to party into the night.

The last afterparty of the event. Which will be held on the rooftop of Superior Ingredients, will be hosted by former Electric Zoo host, Loco Dice. It has been 11 years since Dice was last seen at Electric Zoo.

“Dice is always evolving with his sound of music that you cannot put in a musical box at all. He really does push the boundaries, which makes me excited to hear what he will pull out of the bag next.” said British DJ Carl Cox.

You can also look forward to seeing artists like Tchami, Malaa, Matroda, Brownies & Lemonade and Grammy Award-winning producer and DJ Afrojack on Friday.

Saturday brings the work of Camelphat, Lab Group, Cheat Codes, Lost Kings, Martin Garrix, Subtronics, Andrea Olivia and Chelina Manuhuta.

Electric Zoo’s 3.0 will not disappoint those looking to have an exhilarating experience while also listening to some of the best electronic music in the world.

The festival will be held from Sept. 2 – 4 across multiple venues. To learn more and buy tickets, click here.