Panasonic to host House of (RED) shopping pop-up in Soho this weekend

A one-weekend-only shopping pop-up is coming to SoHo starting this Friday.

Hosted by Panasonic, House of (RED) is an immersive pop-up that is in support of (RED), whose goal is to make preventable and treatable diseases preventable and treatable for everyone. The pop-up features four “rooms” where guests can experience Panasonic’s new (RED) products.

Throughout the weekend, guests can take part in live shopping through Panasonic’s latest offerings. Those who attend can also take part in a spatial audio experience and gaming station, treat themselves to blowouts, beard trims and shaves from Glamsquad, and try their hands at a claw machine to win prizes, including Panasonic products.

Guests can also take part in hands-on experiences and demos of Panasonic’s kitchen appliances, including fresh baked cookies, selfie stations and a key photo moment with Panasonic’s newest camera, the LUMIX S9, and grab other freebies throughout the house.

In addition to the daily activities, there are two special events taking place during the weekend. At 12:30 p.m. on June 15, Celebrity Chef and (RED) Ambassador Chef Hong Thaimee will host a live cooking demonstration that will utilize her Thaimee Sweet Chili Sauce with tasting for attendees. Then on June 16, all dads who come to the pop-up can receive professional beard trims and shaves from Astor Place Barber Shop on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.

House of (RED) will be located at 27 Mercer St. The pop-up will take place June 14-16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.