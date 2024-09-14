Nordstrom NYC flagship launches SKIMS Mens pop-up, allowing customers to shop the brand in person

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Nordstrom’s flagship location is hosting a limited-time pop-up shop dedicated to SKIMS Mens.

From now through Set. 29, the pop-up, called SKIMS Mens at The Corner, will showcase the brand’s underwear, loungewear, and essentials in person for the first time ever in the United States.

“We are excited to partner with SKIMS Mens on their first stateside pop-up,” says Olivia Kim, SVP of Creative Merchandising at Nordstrom. “This unique immersive experience allows us to bring SKIMS Mens’ innovative and comfortable designs directly to our customers for the first time. We are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with the brand and look forward to showcasing this unique assortment at our NYC Flagship for a limited time.”

SKIMS Mens roots itself in providing comfort, fit and superior movement. Prices of the items in the pop-up range from $18 to $88.

Nordstrom and SKIMS first started collaborating in February 2020. This pop-up is the latest in Nordstrom’s ongoing series of pop-ups and brand takeovers at the Nordstrom NYC Flagship.

“Our partnership with Nordstrom has been instrumental in helping us connect with customers and serve them in ways that aren’t possible digitally,” says Robert Norton, Chief Commercial Officer, SKIMS. “As we look to expand our men’s category, we’re thrilled for customers new and loyal to discover, feel, and experience the product in real life in the SKIMS Mens pop-up experience. We look forward to learning more about our customers during the pop-up and can’t wait to expand our men’s category to more locations soon.”

Nordstrom’s NYC flagship is located at 225 W. 57th St. For more information or to shop online, visit nordstrom.com.