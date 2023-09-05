Project 91 transforms Rockefeller Center into a one-of-a-kind rollerblading, music experience

Picture this: you’re surrounded by the sound of the world’s top electronic dance music, amidst the iconic backdrop of the city that never sleeps. Brace yourself, because Project 91 is about to unleash a scorching-hot, back-to-back weekend music experience that will keep your summer vibes alive at the iconic Flippers Roller Boogie Palace in Rockefeller Center.

Two weekends of non-stop music and rollerblading await featuring two of the biggest names in the electric music dance scene including Claude VonStroke and Two Friends.

Weekend 1: Claude Vonstroke – Sept. 8, 2023

Kicking off the festivities on Friday, Sept. 8, at 10 p.m., Claude VonStroke’s Dirtybird Players will take the stage in a historic event. It’s one of the very first house music shows to take over the legendary Flippers Roller Boogie Palace.

If you’ve ever dreamed of experiencing house music while rollerblading in the heart of the city, this epic night is set to blow your mind.

Skating enthusiasts take note: rollerblading will be available from 10-11 p.m., so be sure to arrive early to secure your spot on the rink. In addition, the venue will offer a wide range of food and beverage options to fuel your night of unforgettable entertainment.

Weekend 2: Two Friends – Sept. 15, 2023

After their recent headline performance at the iconic Forest Hills Stadium for the Planet Two Friends Tour, the duo known as Two Friends returns to take over the Rockefeller Center stage on Sept. 15, starting at 10 p.m. Rollerblading is again available from 10-11 p.m. for those looking to elevate their experience.

With a reputation for delivering unforgettable productions and commanding packed crowds, this second weekend promises a slightly different electronic dance music experience for those seeking a new dimension in sound. From viral remixes to chart-topping originals, Two Friends will take you on a musical journey that will leave you craving more.

These one-of-a-kind events are not to be missed, as Project 91 transforms Flippers Roller Boogie Palace at Rockefeller Center into a dance and rollerblading haven for music enthusiasts. Prepare for a summer that never ends as you immerse yourself in the vibrant beats, sights, and sounds of the world’s most famous city.

For ticket information and event details for Claude Vonstroke, please visit dice.fm/event/xa9rk-claude-vonstroke-8th-sep-flippers-roller-boogie-palace-at-rockefeller-center-new-york-city-tickets?lng=en-US

For ticket information and event details for Two Friends, please visit dice.fm/event/p8dvk-two-friends-15th-sep-flippers-roller-boogie-palace-at-rockefeller-center-new-york-city-tickets?lng=en-US