Rockefeller Center presents virtual, family-friendly “Spring Sunday” performances

BY BETH DEDMAN

The Rockefeller Center is inviting families to tune in to enjoy free music, live performances and entertaining activities beginning at 11 a.m. March 29 on Rockefeller Center’s Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages.

The virtual series will take place each Sunday from March 29-April 26. New videos will be uploaded every week from presenting partners sharing new music, book readings, art workshops and other family-friendly activities.

This is the second installment of Rockefeller Center’s 2020 free family and kids programming series. The program will feature puppet shows, book readings, art workshops, wellness lessons and more.

British artist Lucy Sparrow will present an art workshop in partnership with the Art Production Fund. Kids can also enjoy a live performance by Rock and Roll Playhouse and this week’s puppet show, “Clem Joins the Circus,” by Puppetsburg. Brandon Stosuy will share recorded readings of his books “Music Is” and “We Are Music,” presented by Simon & Schuster. David Kirsch will lead wellness activities for kids in partnership with Never Stop Learning.

More information is available at rockefellercenter.com and on the Rockefeller Center social media pages.