Chip City Cookies to open new location at Rockefeller Center this summer

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Chip City, a cookie shop known for their fresh-baked, gooey goods, will be opening their eighth New York City location, this summer, at 30 Rock Concourse.

Joining businesses such as Blue Bottle Coffee and Bill’s Bar & Burger in the heart of midtown Manhattan, Chip City changes their flavors daily, from classics like Chocolate Chip and Cookies N Cream, to more exotic flavors, such as Glazed Pear, Lemon Berry and Pina Colada. You can find each day’s four flavors listed on their website, alongside merchandise and Bake-at-Home bundles.

Originally starting as a small shop in Astoria, Queens, Chip City quickly gained a reputation for their scrumptious, freshly baked goods, and within a few years had opened up six locations across three of New York City’s five boroughs.

Their 30 Rock location isn’t opening up until later in the summer; until then, you can find a Chip City cookie truck in Rockefeller Center’s Plaza every Tuesday. The truck will be there starting at 12 p.m., until supplies last – which, guessing from the quality of the cookies, won’t be very long.

For more information or to check out their menu, visit chipcitycookies.com or follow the shop on Instagram @chipcitycookies.