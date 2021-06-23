Quantcast
Chip City Cookies to open new location at Rockefeller Center this summer

By Dean Jamieson
Photo courtesy of Chip City Cookies

Chip City, a cookie shop known for their fresh-baked, gooey goods, will be opening their eighth New York City location, this summer, at 30 Rock Concourse.

Joining businesses such as Blue Bottle Coffee and Bill’s Bar & Burger in the heart of midtown Manhattan, Chip City changes their flavors daily, from classics like Chocolate Chip and Cookies N Cream, to more exotic flavors, such as Glazed Pear, Lemon Berry and Pina Colada. You can find each day’s four flavors listed on their website, alongside merchandise and Bake-at-Home bundles. 

Originally starting as a small shop in Astoria, Queens, Chip City quickly gained a reputation for their scrumptious, freshly baked goods, and within a few years had opened up six locations across three of New York City’s five boroughs. 

Their 30 Rock location isn’t opening up until later in the summer; until then, you can find a Chip City cookie truck in Rockefeller Center’s Plaza every Tuesday. The truck will be there starting at 12 p.m., until supplies last – which, guessing from the quality of the cookies, won’t be very long. 

For more information or to check out their menu, visit chipcitycookies.com or follow the shop on Instagram @chipcitycookies.

Photo courtesy of Chip City Cookies

