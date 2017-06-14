The most-tweeted studios, activewear brands, emojis and more

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Fitness enthusiasts are sweating — and tweeting — up a storm.

To find out what some of the top studios and trends are so far this year to date, Twitter teamed with ClassPass to look at the wellness conversation on the social media platform. Here’s what they found.

Most-tweeted-about ClassPass studios in New York

1. Pure Yoga

2. Brick

3. Title Boxing

4. Row House

5. Exceed

Most-tweeted-about ClassPass studios globally

1. Flywheel

2. 1Rebel

3. Barry’s Bootcamp

4. Barre3

5. Crunch Gym

6. Pure Barre

7. FlyBarre

8. The Handle Bar

9. SWERVE Fitness

10. PLATEFIT

Biggest growing health food trends

1. Activated charcoal

2. Avocado

3. Hemp

4. Acai

5. Coconut water

Most-tweeted types of fitness

1. Running/marathons

2. Yoga

3. Spinning

4. Meditation

5. Cardio

Most-tweeted-about activewear brands

1. Nike

2. Adidas

3. Puma

4. Reebok

5. Fabletics

Most-tweeted fitness emojis

1. Trophy

2. Sweat droplets

3. Runner

4. Muscle arm