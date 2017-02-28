The Strand to open Williamsburg pop-up bookstore

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Soon, Brooklyn bookworms won’t have to travel far to get their Strand Book Store fix.

The famous Union Square bookstore will open a pop-up within the Artists & Fleas’ Williamsburg location, the Strand announced in a news release.

Shoppers of the weekend market can peruse a selection of reads from March 11 through April 16. Contemporary fiction, bargain finds and the shop’s well-known staff picks table will be available at the pop-up. Strand-brand tote bags and other merch will also be up for grabs at the market.

Artists & Fleas is located at 70 N. 7th St., Brooklyn, and is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit artistsandfleas.com/williamsburg.