Here are some things you can do this fall at Hudson Yards

Hudson Yards is buzzing with lots to see and do for the rest of the year. Here are a few things you won’t want to miss out on.

Celebrate Oktoberfest in the sky at Edge

Get ready for a sky-high Oktoberfest extravaganza! Back by popular demand, Edge at Hudson Yards proudly presents New York City’s highest Oktoberfest celebration on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The event is featuring an oompah band that’ll have you dancing in no time, authentic German pretzels, and beer served in classic German steins.

All of this comes with the unbeatable backdrop of breathtaking views from the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere. This event is a public activation and complimentary for all Edge ticket holders. So, come savor traditional German delights, savor the finest beer, and groove to live Oompah music in the sky from 4 to 7 p.m. each day. Prost to a memorable Oktoberfest at Edge!

Cozy up with a good movie on Friday Nights

Get ready for a reel good time at Hudson Yards! Whether you prefer a comfy seat or your trusty blanket, settle in at the Public Square and Gardens and relish your favorite classics on the Big Screen.

The doors swing open at 5 p.m., and the magic unfolds at 6 p.m. with a fantastic lineup:

Sept. 22: “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”

Sept. 29: “Crazy, Stupid, Love”

Oct. 6: “What a Girl Wants”

Oct. 13: “Practical Magic”

Oct. 20: “The Witches”

Oct. 27: “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

Don’t forget to tantalize your taste buds with Verano’s delectable chips, guac, or tacos to-go. Wells Fargo customers are in for a treat, enjoying priority seating during all movie nights, plus complimentary blankets on select dates (9/15, 10/13, & 10/27).

Watch the latest sports match-ups on The Big Screen at Hudson Yards

Experience the thrill of sports like never before at the Hudson Yards Big Screen event series! Join in for a spectacular lineup of games, series, and tournaments showcased on our colossal 30-foot screen. From Tennis Grand Slam Championship Majors to Golf Majors, Basketball and Hockey Playoffs, Preakness Stages, and thrilling cycling events, we’ve got it all covered.

Best of all, it’s free for all visitors, and seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Wells Fargo customers enjoy priority seating, so don’t miss out! Mark your calendar for a week of unforgettable sports action, starting with La Liga’s Alaves vs Athletic Club on Sept. 22 and culminating with NFL matchups on Sept. 24 and 25. Hudson Yards is your ultimate sports destination!

Get your groove on with a live DJ

Get ready to groove the night away with DJ Jams at Hudson Yards! Thanks to Dart Collective, every Thursday evening until Sept. 28, the Public Square & Gardens transform into a hub of electrifying, free DJ sets from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

Prepare to be mesmerized by top-tier DJ talent, featuring performers who’ve commanded stages at iconic events like Coachella and Governors Ball. But that’s not all—Wells Fargo customers can take the party up a notch by requesting their favorite songs for the DJs to spin. Just visit a friendly Hudson Yards team member at the Big Screen podium on the Plaza and let the music move you. Don’t miss out on this epic musical journey at Hudson Yards!

Do yoga in the sky

Yoga enthusiasts can experience a unique class like no other — elevate your morning routine with Sky High Yoga at Edge in Hudson Yards! As the sun rises, find your inner zen amidst the breathtaking skyline, perched more than 1,100 feet in the air on Edge’s outdoor sky deck.

Your ticket includes a 45-minute yoga session on the outdoor sky deck, complete with a yoga mat to help you achieve perfect alignment. Phones and water bottles are allowed on the sky deck, and yoga mats will be provided. Plus, each participant receives a thoughtfully curated gift bag filled with wellness products to enhance your journey.

It’s recommended that you arrive 15 minutes before the 6:30 a.m class start time to savor 15 minutes of tranquil views at Edge. Tickets are $70 per person. Remember to enter through the Edge entrance on Level 4 of The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards and check your bags and coats. Keep an eye on the weather, as classes are weather-dependent and may be moved indoors in inclement conditions.

Play Bingo at Bronx Brewery

Embrace the joy of game night at Bronx Brewery’s Hudson Yards location every Monday with “Family Game Night” starting at 5 p.m. Discover a cozy haven where classic board games set the stage for unforgettable moments.

At Family Game Night, it’s not just about the thrill of competition; it’s about unlocking fantastic rewards. Win free pours of your favorite brews and earn vouchers to indulge in mouthwatering dishes at Fuku Restaurants. Best of all, the fun is absolutely free! Join in the merriment and make Mondays a night to remember at Bronx Brewery’s Hudson Yards location.