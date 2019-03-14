Where to celebrate Women’s History Month in NYC with screenings, shows and exhibits

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Women are being honored and empowered across the city, including through Ashley Longshore’s portraits of inspiring female icons is at DVF’s Art Room. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Girls Scouts of Greater New York

It’s a good time to be a woman.

The city’s many institutions are hosting a wealth of celebrations, panel discussions, shows and exhibits for Women’s History Month this March, and given the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements and the marches against inequality, marking these days is more important than ever.

Besides, as Queen Bey once said, “Who run the world? Girls.”

Here’s a look at what’s going on:

Honey + Rust’s work (pictured) is on view now at Industry City. Photo Credit: Industry City

Exhibits and shows

Diane von Furstenberg x Ashley Longshore art collection

874 Washington St., through May

See 37 portraits by Ashley Longshore of inspirational women, including Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Jackie Kennedy, Marlene Dietrich, Cleopatra, Oprah, Gloria Steinem, Whitney Wolfe Herd, Elizabeth Taylor, Nina Simone, Amelia Earhart, Rosa Parks and Jane Goodall. Entry is free.

‘Sounds of Bebop’ at the Women’s Jazz Festival

Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, Harlem, March 18 and 25 at 7 p.m.

This concert features music from “Oo-Bla-Dee,” by jazz musician Diedre L. Murray, which is about an all-female band of African-American bebop musician traveling the country after WWII. Tickets are $35.

The “Signs of Progress” exhibit at the New-York Historical Society is just one of several exhibits and shows you can check out for Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day. Photo Credit: Johnnie Walker

‘Women’s Voices: Shaping the City‘

City Hall, City Hall Park, 9 to 5 p.m.

This new exhibit highlights eight women — ranging from Brooklyn-born opera legend Beverly Sills to photographer Alice Austen to Shirley Chisholm, the first African-American congresswoman — in dramatic, poster-sized portraits that include biographical information lining the walls of City Hall, along the stairwell that leads to the council chambers.

Center for Women’s History

New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park West

The Center for Women’s History explores the lives and legacies of women who have helped build the United States through installations, exhibitions, talks and programs like its “Women’s Voices” multimedia installation and more.

‘SIGNS’ by Julia Ryan

213 Bowery, Manhattan, March 13-17, 10 to 6 p.m.

This free exhibit showcases artist Julia Ryan’s oil painting series, “SIGNS,” which features her interpretation of the zodiac signs and elements using the women in her life who have influenced her.

‘Generation Women’

Caveat, 21A Clinton St., Lower East Side, March 20 at 6:30 p.m.

This cross-generational storytelling night will feature five women of note who will read an original piece about New York City. Tickets are $30-$35.

‘Yeah She Did’

Caveat, 21A Clinton St., Lower East Side, March 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Female-identifying comedians, storytellers and historians will gather to tell the best stories about women from history, particularly those who built the city from the ground up. Tickets are $15-$20, 25 percent of which will go to Bottomless Closet.

‘Signs of Progress’

New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park West, on view through March 31

Check out Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker’s installation exhibit, “Signs of Progress,” which explores the artistic expression, messages and original signs from the 2019 Women’s March in Washington, D.C., and custom-made signs by graphic artists Monica Ahanonu, Libby VanderPloeg, Ali Macdonald, Edward Ubiera, Laurène Boglio, Grace Miceli, William de Lannoy, Bari Schechter and Laura Zalewski.

Industry City’s collection of work by female artists

Industry City, 220 3rd St., Sunset Park, Brooklyn, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The works of several female artists are on view around Industry City’s many hallways, including Amber Vittoria, Honey + Rust, Lady Aiko, Camille Walala and Alex Proba, which can be seen at any time for free while Industry City is open.

‘Half the Picture: A Feminist Look at the Collection’

Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Pkwy., Brooklyn, through March 31, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Feminist artists speak their truths through more than 100 works that touch on political and social issues, including those from Guerrilla Girls, Wendy Red Star, Andy Warhol and Beverly Buchanan. The works are said to be “radical and inspiring” because they advocate for their creators’ beliefs, communities and hopes for equality amid opposition.

‘Frida Kahlo: Appearances Can Be Deceiving’

Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Pkwy., Brooklyn, through May 12, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

See Kahlo’s personal items, including jewelry, clothing and prosthetics, which is on display in the United States for the first time. Several paintings by the iconic Mexican artist such as “Self-Portrait with Necklace” (1933), “Self-Portrait with Braid” (1941), and “Self-Portrait as a Tehuana, Diego on My Mind” (1943) are also highlighted. Tickets are $20-$25.

‘She Persists: A Century of Women Artists in New York City’

Gracie Mansion, East 88th Street and East End Avenue, through December

With 60 works by more than 40 artists, such as Diane Arbus, Cecily Brown, Guerrilla Girls, Lee Krasner, Cindy Sherman and Faith Ringgold, Gracie Mansion is celebrating the impactful work of women who called New York home in this new exhibit. The paintings, sculpture, film, photography, craft and design are divided into four themes: “contending with history,” “body as a battleground,” “picturing people” and “expanding abstraction,” with the intention of looking forward while honoring the 19th Amendment. Free entry on Mondays.

Feminist Film Night

The Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Pkwy., Brooklyn, March 28, 7 to 9 p.m.

Join the Brooklyn Museum in closing out Women’s History Month with an evening of new short films by Brooklyn filmmakers who aim to “decenter” the male gaze, explore self-representation and femininity. Films include “Talking While Female,” “Dangerous Curves,” “Fran This Summer,” “Agua Viva,” “Ice Cold,” “Mami y Yo y Mi Gallito,” and “Hair Wolf,” and will be followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers. Tickets are $16 and include museum admission.

Celebrations, panels and tours

City Council’s Women’s Herstory Month celebration

Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan, March 14, 6 p.m.

Celebrate Women’s History Month with Speaker Corey Johnson, the City Council and its Womens Caucus, who will honor women who have been helping advance social justice. RSVP to whm2019@council.nyc.gov or call 212-482-6731.

‘The Leading Ladies of Hospitality’ panel

Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge, 485 Seventh Ave., Manhattan, March 14, 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Prominent women in the hospitality industry — Eden Grinshpan of Eden Eats, Erika London of Sushi by Bou, Ginger Pierce of Jams, and Kaysilyn Lawson of the Marcus Samulesson Group — will discuss their journeys from their backgrounds and education to making it through the industry. There will also be cocktails and light bites. The event is free but RSVP.

Gravesend Cemetery Tour

McDonald Avenue/Gravesend Neck Road, Brooklyn, March 17, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Tour Gravesend Cemetery, where Lady Deborah Moody and other early prominent residents of the neighborhood are laid to rest. Lady Moody founded Gravesend and is the only woman known to have started a village during the Colonial era and the first known female landowner in the new world.

‘Top Chef’s’ Gail Simmons talks about female entrepreneurship

WeWork’s Made By We, 902 Broadway, Manhattan, March 21, 7:30 p.m.

Simmons will discuss her journey in building her brand in a highly intense and male-dominated industry. Simmons will be joined by Daniela Galarza (senior editor, Eater), Elana Karp (Culinary co-founder, chief culinary officer, Plated) and Wen-Jay Ying (Local Roots NYC).

‘Women We Love’ panel

Bluebird London NYC, Shops At Columbus Circle, 10 Columbus Cir., Manhattan, March 21, 6:30 p.m.

Female business owners like Amanda Kloots of AK! Rope, AK! Dance and AK! Body, Olivia Young of Box + Flow and LivYoung blog, and Alexa Matthews of @eatingnyc, will come together to talk about their struggles, triumphs and tips for success. Tickets are $35.

Women’s World Cup

Whale’s Socceroof, 14 53rd St., Brooklyn, March 23

Socceroof is hosting a women’s tournament the weekend of March 23 to celebrate Women’s History Month and ring in the Women’s World Cup season. More details to be announced.

Women in Wine & Cheese tasting cruise

Yacht Manhattan, Pier 62 at Chelsea Piers, Manhattan, March 23, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cruise around the Hudson while tasting and learning about artisan and farmstead cheese and wine created by women. Guests will taste five wines that will be paired with several cheeses as chef and wine and cheese expert Windy Crispell discusses each one and their origin stories and tips on how to pair them. Tickets are $92.

‘My First’ panel discussion

The Williamsburg Hotel, 96 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn, March 26, 7 p.m.

Female entrepreneurs from across different industries — Trinity Mouzon Wofford of Golde, Toby Moskovits of the Williamsburg Hotel, Simone Tong of Little Tong Noodle Shop and Lauren Bille of Cycles + Sex — will be having a “hyper transparent” conversation about their journeys. There will be bites, pastries, wine and cocktails. Tickets are $10 and will be donated to Catalyst.

Specials and deals for ladies

Sample wine by women and passed appetizers at Del Frisco’s Grille

March 14, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., $55 per person, Brookfield Place and Rockefeller Center, Manhattan

Beauty & Balance campaign at the Oculus

March 21-24, starting at 8:30 a.m.

Take part in free beauty, nutrition and wellness programming with lifestyle experts and influencers, including mediation, yoga, pilates, boxing 101, dance workouts and more. There will also be free samples at Kusmi Tea, Eataly, Pressed Juicery and Sugarfina and in-store offers and experiences at a handful of other shops around Westfield World Trade Center throughout the month. RSVP through eventbrite.com.

Free Lyft rides up to $10

Through March

Women who are on their way to historical monuments, museums, women-owned businesses and more can get free rides up to $10 during the month of March. Use the code WHMNYC19 when you visit the following: Center for Women’s History at the New-York Historical Society in Manhattan, the Elizabeth A. Sackler Center for Feminist Art in Brooklyn, Harlem’s Harriet Tubman Memorial, any of Bulletin’s three shops across Manhattan and Brooklyn, and Astoria’s Lockwood.