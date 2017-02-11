Tiffany Trump, Marla Maples hit New York Fashion Week

Trump and her mom, Marla Maples, were spotted at Chinese designer Taoray Wang’s show.

You just never know who’s going to show at New York Fashion Week.

On Saturday, it was Tiffany Trump and her mom, Marla Maples, who caused a small paparazzi riot at Chinese designer Taoray Wang’s morning show at the Skylight Clarkson SQ on Washington Street.

They were escorted to their front row seats by a throng of security guards and Secret Service types about 10-minutes before the show started. Trump wore a baby pink and white double-faced cashmere coat over a slim, ivory wool Aphrodite dress – both from the designer – and sparkly high heels.

Trump reportedly turned out to support the designer who provided her Inauguration Day ensemble – a white dress and coat. The crowd’s reaction to Trump, the president’s daughter from his second marriage, was positive, said a source backstage. “Everybody was happy to see her.”

When the show ended, the security posse linked arms and surrounded mother and daughter on the way out.