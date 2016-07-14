Tituss Burgess writes negative Yelp review

A Brooklyn moving company has apologized to “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star Tituss Burgess after the actor penned a Yelp review about his experience.

The review, posted Wednesday, cites the “unprofessional” nature of Frank’s Express, noting that the company refused to come until he left a review for their services on Yelp.

“I called him about 9 times but he wouldnt [sic] pick up but he somehow was capable of texting. DO NOT USE THIS COMPANY. Im [sic] going to post this to twitter to my instagram to my facebook. You messed with the wrong Queen,” he wrote.

Firdavs Eshamkulov, the owner of Frank’s Express, said that the situation arose from an incorrect ad placed on Craigslist and that they had been having similar problems with other people.

“All customers know they have to book by website or by email. They told them they were booking by phone rather than by email,” Eshamkulov said. “We don’t have a customer like that, and we don’t book by phone, we book by the system on the website.”

Burgess tweeted a link to the review to his 49,000 followers that afternoon as well with the caption, “My name is Tituss Burgess. Im [sic] an Emmy Nominated Actor for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt currently streaming on netflix,” which is also the first sentence of the review.

He ended the review with several hashtags to further express his dismay: “#franksexpress #Igotcha #lizaminelli #Iamgonnamakeavideoaboutyoubecauseofthedeepangerif­eel #DONOTTHREATENMEIWILLWIN.”

Yelp responded via Twitter to Burgess’s complaint and asked for him to send them more details about his experience, to which he responded, “GLADLY” and “help me shut these guys down.”

On Thursday morning, Frank’s Express posted an apology on their website.

“Dear Tituss! We are very sorry for fatal misunderstanding. But we have never spoken with you by phone. We never reserve our trucks and crews via phone. It is rule!” the apology reads. “We suspect that someone is using our good Company name and our reputation. We have appealed to USDOT for help to find cheaters. Please help us with any information about those guys.”