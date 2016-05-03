Tony Awards 2016 nominations announced

The Tony Awards will be presented June 12, 2016.

Andrew Rannells and Nikki M. James announced the 2016 Tony Award nominations on Tuesday, May 3, 2016 in Manhattan. The ceremony, hosted by James Corden, will be broadcast live on CBS on June 12, 2016.

Here are the nominees:

Best Play

“Eclipsed”

“The Father”

“The Humans”

“King Charles III”

Best Musical

“Bright Star”

“Hamilton”

“School of Rock — The Musical”

“Shuffle Along, Or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed”

“Waitress”

Best Revival of a Play

Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible”

Arthur Miller’s “A View from the Bridge”

“Blackbird”

“Long Day’s Journey Into Night”

“Noises Off”

Best Revival of a Musical

“The Color Purple”

“Fiddler on the Roof”

“She Loves Me”

“Spring Awakening”

Best Book of a Musical

“Bright Star,” Steve Martin

“Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda

“School of Rock — The Musical,” Julian Fellowes

“Shuffle Along, Or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed,” George C. Wolfe

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theater

“Bright Star”

Music: Steve Martin and Edie Brickell

Lyrics: Edie Brickell

“Hamilton”

Music and lyrics: Lin-Manuel Miranda

“School of Rock — The Musical”

Music: Andrew Lloyd Webber

Lyrics: Glenn Slater

“Waitress”

Music and lyrics: Sara Bareilles

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Gabriel Byrne, “Long Day’s Journey Into Night”

Jeff Daniels, “Blackbird”

Frank Langella, “The Father”

Tim Pigott-Smith, “King Charles III”

Mark Strong, Arthur Miller’s “A View from the Bridge”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Jessica Lange, “Long Day’s Journey Into Night”

Laurie Metcalf, “Misery”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Eclipsed”

Sophie Okonedo, Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible”

Michelle Williams, “Blackbird”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Alex Brightman, “School of Rock — The Musical”

Danny Burstein, “Fiddler on the Roof”

Zachary Levi, “She Loves Me”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Laura Benanti, “She Loves Me”

Carmen Cusack, “Bright Star”

Cynthia Erivo, “The Color Purple”

Jessie Mueller, “Waitress”

Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Reed Birney, “The Humans”

Bill Camp, Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible”

David Furr, “Noises Off”

Richard Goulding, “King Charles III”

Michael Shannon, “Long Day’s Journey Into Night”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Pascale Armand, “Eclipsed”

Megan Hilty, “Noises Off”

Jayne Houdyshell, “The Humans”

Andrea Martin, “Noises Off”

Saycon Sengbloh, “Eclipsed”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”

Brandon Victor Dixon, “Shuffle Along, Or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed”

Christopher Fitzgerald, “Waitress”

Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton”

Christopher Jackson, “Hamilton”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton”

Jane Krakowski, “She Loves Me”

Jennifer Simard, “Disaster!”

Adrienne Warren, “Shuffle Along, Or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed”

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Beowulf Boritt, “Thérèse Raquin”

Christopher Oram, “Hughie”

Jan Versweyveld, Arthur Miller’s “A View from the Bridge”

David Zinn, “The Humans”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Es Devlin & Finn Ross, “American Psycho”

David Korins, “Hamilton”

Santo Loquasto, “Shuffle Along, Or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed”

David Rockwell, “She Loves Me”

Best Costume Design of a Play

Jane Greenwood, “Long Day’s Journey Into Night”

Michael Krass, “Noises Off”

Clint Ramos, “Eclipsed”

Tom Scutt, “King Charles III”

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes, “Tuck Everlasting”

Jeff Mahshie, “She Loves Me”

Ann Roth, “Shuffle Along, Or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed”

Paul Tazewell, “Hamilton”

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Natasha Katz, “Long Day’s Journey Into Night”

Justin Townsend, “The Humans”

Jan Versweyveld, Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible”

Jan Versweyveld, Arthur Miller’s “A View from the Bridge”

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Howell Binkley, “Hamilton”

Jules Fisher & Peggy Eisenhauer, “Shuffle Along, Or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed”

Ben Stanton, “Spring Awakening”

Justin Townsend, “American Psycho”

Best Direction of a Play

Rupert Goold, “King Charles III”

Jonathan Kent, “Long Day’s Journey Into Night”

Joe Mantello, “The Humans”

Liesl Tommy, “Eclipsed”

Ivo Van Hove, Arthur Miller’s “A View from the Bridge”

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, “Spring Awakening”

John Doyle, “The Color Purple”

Scott Ellis, “She Loves Me”

Thomas Kail, “Hamilton”

George C. Wolfe, “Shuffle Along, Or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed”

Best Choreography

Andy Blankenbuehler, “Hamilton”

Savion Glover, “Shuffle Along, Or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed”

Hofesh Shechter, “Fiddler on the Roof”

Randy Skinner, “Dames at Sea”

Sergio Trujillo, “On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan”

Best Orchestrations

August Eriksmoen, “Bright Star”

Larry Hochman, “She Loves Me”

Alex Lacamoire, “Hamilton”

Daryl Waters, “Shuffle Along, Or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed”