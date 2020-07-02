Tribeca opens ticket sales for summer drive-in movie series

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Tribeca Enterprises is partnering with IMAX and AT&T to launch the “Tribeca Drive-In” series. The series will give families a safe way to enjoy over 30 iconic films, comedy acts, and more during the pandemic.

New York will become home to two Tribeca Drive-in Theaters: one at Orchard Beach in the Bronx and the other at Nickerson Beach on Long Island. The theaters will be open every weekend (Thursday through Sunday) from July 9 through Aug. 2.

“At Tribeca’s core, we aim to bring people together through the arts to send a signal of unity and resiliency to the world during challenging times,” said Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival Co-Founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal. “As an immediate and safe solution, we’re excited to bring new and classic works from filmmakers, creators, and artists to communities across the country through the Tribeca Drive-In series. As the nation begins to emerge from months of quarantine, we look forward to movie theaters reopening and hope that the Drive-In serves as a reminder of the magic of the moviegoing experience.”

Among the lineup for New York’s drive-ins include:

Music Movies with Selena , The Bodyguard , and Straight Outta Compton

, , and Sports Sundays with Creed , Jerry Maguire , Space Jam , and Love and Basketball

, , , and Time Travel Comedies with Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Back to the Future

and High School Comedies with Mean Girls and Superbad

and Ladies’ Night with Girls Trip and Bridesmaids

and Hit the Road with Talladega Nights and Fast & Furious

and James Bond tribute with Goldfinger and Casino Royale

and Kids’ Night with Inside Out , and Spy Kids

, and 4th of July Celebration featuring The Wizard of Oz , Field of Dreams and a special 25th Anniversary screening of Apollo 13

, and a special 2020 Sundance Film Festival breakout hit Palm Springs , which will screen at the Drive-In series prior to its July 10th release

, which will screen at the Drive-In series prior to its July 10th release Special 45th Anniversary screening of Jaws

For movie times and to purchase tickets, visit tribecafilm.com. A portion of proceeds from ticket sales will go to support Black Lives Matter. In appreciation for the workers who have risked their lives serving on the frontlines for their communities amid COVID-19, Tribeca Enterprises, IMAX, AT&T, and their pop-up venue partners will offer complimentary access and reserved parking to essential workers the first night at every venue.