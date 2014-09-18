Urban hoe down hits Bryant Park Friday

Bryant Park plays host to many events year-round. Photo Credit: Instagram / the_british_monarchy

Midtown becomes Kornfield Kounty tonight as “Square Dance Weekend” begins in Bryant Park.

The free urban hoedown runs from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight and tomorrow and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, with performances by The Calamity Janes, The Remedies and The Backyard Boys.

Dave Harvey of NYC Barn Dance will be calling the do-si-dos and promenades and comic Andy Ross will serve as host for the crowd garbed in Daisy Dukes, bandanas and bolo ties and cavorting around hay bales.

Hester Street food vendors will serve Texas barbecue, chicken and waffles, and fry up doughnuts on site. For more information, go to www.bryantpark.org or call 212-768-4242.