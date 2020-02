It will be the second time the spectacle has taken place in France.

It will be the second time the spectacle has taken place in France — back in 2000 the show traveled to Cannes.

Confirmed models include Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Lily Aldridge, Martha Hunt and Taylor Hill. Musical guests are yet to be announced. The show will be broadcast on CBS on Dec. 5 at 10 p.m.