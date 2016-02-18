Winter concert series from the SummerStage folks keeps the music going in the cold months

SummerStage won’t kick off for another couple of months, but the organizers of the citywide outdoor concert series are giving New Yorkers a cold-weather preview.

The City Parks Foundation, the nonprofit behind the events, launched a winter concert series in January, offering monthly shows at the Highline Ballroom and Subrosa until May, featuring local artists. Heather Lubov, executive director of the City Parks Foundation, said there has been a huge demand for the concerts during the off season, and the series showcases acts that might play this summer.

“We are testing the waters with our winter series,” she said.

The next concert is Friday at the Highline, with local jazz group Igmar Thomas & The Revive Big Band. Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are $20-$25.

Lubov said an announcement for the SummerStage concerts, which started in 1985, will come in the spring.