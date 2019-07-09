Entertainment Watch live: Women's World Cup ticker-tape parade streams You can stream the Women's World Cup ticker-tape parade in Manhattan for free. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alex Grimm By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com @MeghGia Updated July 9, 2019 4:18 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team are the 2019 World Cup champions, and New Yorkers are gearing up to celebrate. The city will honor the team's fourth Women's World Cup victory on Wednesday with a ticker-tape parade that'll take off along Canyon of Heroes (Broadway) from the Battery to City Hall at 9:30 a.m. Mayor Bill de Blasio is set to present the team with keys to the city during a ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at City Hall Plaza. Tickets were made available to the public, but sold out fast. If you weren't one of the lucky ones — or you can't make it downtown on a weekday morning — consider tuning into a livestream of the parade instead. Viewers in the city and surrounding areas can watch the parade on TV on CBS, with coverage set from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The special, airing live, is dubbed "Saluting the Champions." It'll also be made available for streaming on your computer or iPhone, through the CBS Live app and CBS.com/watch. NBC 4 New York will also offer full coverage of the event, with a livestream starting at 9:30 a.m. at NBCNewYork.com/Live. ABC's coverage, also starting at 9:30 a.m., will be available for streaming online at ABCNews.com/live, the ABC News mobile app as well as on Roku, Hulu, Apple TV and Amazon Fire devices. A free option for those who don't have cable: EarthCam will have cameras positioned along Broadway to stream the start of the parade. A full livestream is also expected on the NYC Mayor's Office YouTube page. By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com @MeghGia Meghan Giannotta has been covering all things entertainment for amNY.com since 2016. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic What it takes to clean up after a ticker-tape paradeAfter the ticker tape has been thrown and the revelry is over, the Department of Sanitation will swoop in with the goal of restoring order to the city's streets in just a matter of hours. New Yorkers elated after Team USA's Women's World Cup winThe U.S. women's team stands as a testament to inclusivity and patriotism, fans say. "They inspire the next generation." Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.