Zoe Saldana pregnant with first child

Congrats appear to be in order for Zoe Saldana.

The actress and hubby Marco Perego are expecting their first child together, according to Us Weekly. Saldana, 36, is about three months along, but “will only announce the news when she’s ready,” a source told the magazine.

A rep for Saldana declined to comment.

On Monday night, Saldana showed off what looked like a small baby bump at the red-carpet premiere of her new flick “Guardians of the Galaxy” in Hollywood.

“Zoe has always wanted a big family, and Marco’s on board, too,” another source said.

Saldana and 35-year-old Perego, an Italian artist, got married in September 2013.