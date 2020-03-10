‘Critically ill’ Queens senior is second in the borough to test positive for coronavirus

Mayor de Blasio confirmed Monday that a second Queens resident tested positive for coronavirus and is in critical condition.

According to the mayor, the 75-year-old Queens resident is “critically ill” at a private hospital in Queens. The man had a fever, developed pneumonia, had shortness of breath and ended up in the ICU, de Blasio said, adding that the man has a pre-existing condition of diabetes.

“This is someone we’re very, very worried about,” de Blasio said Monday, “His wife is asymptomatic and will be quarantined and we are waiting to know more on other contacts.”

The senior is the second Queens resident to have tested positive for coronavirus. A Queens Uber driver in his 30s, who drive on Long Island, is in isolation at St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway after testing positive.

At least 173 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in New York state and there are 36 confirmed cases in New York City as of Tuesday night.