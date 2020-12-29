Mayor extends Open Storefronts initiative until next fall | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Store owners will be allowed to continue selling goods and displaying merchandise on portions of the sidewalk until Sept. 30 of next year, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday, to help businesses stay financially afloat throughout the ongoing pandemic.

Businesses will now also be able to sell pre-packaged food as part of the initiative allowing restaurants to use pavement for take-out orders, under the city’s Open Storefront’s program.

“New York City is going to recover and it’s going to recover due to the amazing spirit, the ingenuity, the drive, the entrepreneurship that is part of the DNA of this place and that is particularly true for our local small businesses,” said de Blasio.

Mayor de Blasio launched the initiative in late October to help local businesses boost profits during the holiday shopping season. Under the program, sidewalks wider than eight feet and streets closed off to vehicular traffic as part of the city’s Open Restaurants program can be used for seating space, lining up or displaying goods. Repair stores, dry cleaners, retail shops and businesses offering persona care services can all apply for a free permit to take part in the program.