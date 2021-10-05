Webinar | Breast Cancer – Risk, Symptoms and Treatment Options

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This year, about 281,550 women across the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and about 43,600 will die from the disease.

All women are at some risk for breast cancer—The American Cancer Society notes 1 in 8 U.S. women will develop the disease. Doctors diagnose the majority of breast cancers in women over age 55. However, age is only one consideration. A variety of things can influence breast cancer risk including family history and other known risk factors. Screening can help catch it early. And the earlier it’s caught, the more treatable it is.

Join a panel of breast doctors from NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, for an informative webinar to help raise awareness about breast cancer, its risk, symptoms, and treatment options available.

The panelist of doctors includes Manmeet Malik, DO., Director of Breast Program at NewYork-Presbyterian Queens; Akkamma Ravi, M.B., B.S., M.D., Radiation Oncology at NewYork-Presbyterian Queens; and Lauren Elreda, M.D., Hematology/Oncology at NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

The webinar will take place at 5 p.m. on Oct. 12. Click the link below to register.