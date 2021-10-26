Here are a few places where you can celebrate Halloween this weekend in NYC

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Halloween is right around the corner — how are you going to celebrate?

For those who aren’t trick-or-treating this year, there are plenty of places around New York City that are celebrating the spookiest day of the year this weekend. Here are a few options you can consider for your Halloween festivities:

Museum of the City of New York, 1220 Fifth Ave

Oct. 29, 6 to 10 p.m.

Who says you can’t mix culture with Halloween? The Museum of the City of New York is hosting a special Halloween Masquerade as a part of their Cocktails & Culture series. Guests can come in costume and enjoy DJ Misbehaviour, Giant Puppets from Teatro Sea, MCNY Poets Cafe with Shanelle Gabriel, a Thriller Drag performance by Purssophonie, and more. Access to the party is free with the cost of admission to the museum, masks and proof of vaccination required. For more information, visit mcny.org.

Watermark, Pier 15, 78 South Street

Oct. 29, 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Watermark is transforming its pier into a silent disco for the night! Guests can pick from three live DJs to tune into while enjoying glow-in-the-dark cocktails, spooky surprises, scary movie screenings, and a full bar and food menu. Costumes are highly encouraged. Tickets start at $30 and are available on eventbrite.com.

House of Yes, 2 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn

Oct. 29-31

If you’re ready to party, House of Yes has got you covered. They have a selection of Halloween-themed events on their agenda, including their House of Hallucination on Oct. 30 and the Gala of The Gone Halloween on Oct. 31, both at their Bushwick location. House of Yes is also hosting HEX Halloween, which will take place at a secret location on the Lower East Side on Oct. 31. For more information on any of the events, visit houseofyes.com.

Arlo Hotel, Multiple locations

Oct. 29-31

Each Arlo Hotel location in NYC is hosting an event this weekend for Halloween. On Oct. 29, head over Arlo Midtown for A Night of the Drop Dead Gorgeous, which will feature Casamigos Margaritas 2 for 1, food specials, jazz, impersonators and a palm reader. On Oct. 30, swing by the rooftop at Arlo in SoHo for an open bar and two hours of appetizers, plus a costume contest. Or, also on Oct. 30, you can head to Arlo NoMad for A Nightmare on 31st Street, where costumes are mandatory and you can enjoy beats all night long and an hour of complimentary cocktails. For more information on any of the events, visit arlohotels.com.

Cantina Rooftop, 605 W 48th St., Hell’s Kitchen

Oct. 30-31, 12 p.m.

This weekend, Cantina Rooftop is offering a special brunch for Halloween weekend. Titled the Catrina Brunch, guests will enjoy a three- course meal, plus a Catrina Drink, live DJ, and a show. Tickets cost $60 per person for the brunch and show. Guests can reserve their spots at catrinaproductionsinc.com or by calling 212-957-1700.

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, 60 Furman St., Brooklyn

Oct. 30, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Ready to get spooky? 1 Hotel Brooklyn is hosting its Under The Moonlight Party in Harriet’s Lounge on Saturday night. Come dressed in costume for a night of fun with DJ Mike Nouveau and Franco V, in partnership with Belvedere Vodka, Volcan Tequila, and X by Glenmorangie. This is a 21+ event, and proof of vaccination is required. Tickets cost $20.

The Standard, East Village, 25 Cooper Square

Oct. 30, 9:30 p.m.to 2 a.m.

This Saturday, The Standard is partnering with For the Gworls to host The Heavenly Realm. Several DJs will be spinning beats all night long, including Maahd, Crystal Queer, and highgnx, and co-sponsor UME LIQUEURS is serving up a special Halloween cocktail & a shot for $12. This event is 21+ only. Tickets are $15.82 and available on dice.fm.

Black Tap, Multiple locations

Oct. 29-31

For New York City’s ice cream lovers, Black Tap has two great shakes to try out this weekend. All month long they’ve offered their Classic Pumpkin Spice Shake, which is a Pumpkin pie shake topped with whipped cream, pumpkin pie spice, and a cherry, which is $10. This coming weekend only, you can try the Halloween CrazyShake, a black chocolate shake with a chocolate frosted rim with Halloween sprinkles topped with a Georgetown Cupcake Frankenstein Cupcake, purple and orange twisty pop, whipped cream & chocolate drizzle, for $17. For more information, visit blacktap.com.

Editor’s note: These listings were chosen at random by the author.