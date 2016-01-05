American Kennel Club recognizes American hairless terrier and sloughi breeds

The addition brings the total number of breeds recognized by the AKC to 189.

Let’s have a round of “ap-paws” for the American hairless terrier and the sloughi, the two newest dog breeds to join the American Kennel Club family.

The AKC on Tuesday announced the full recognition of the two new breeds, bringing the total number of breeds recognized by the AKC to 189. This means that American hairless terriers and sloughis can now compete in most AKC competitions.

American hairless terriers are small to medium and can be hairless or coated. They’re athletic too; the AKC said in a news release that they excel in many dog sports.

Sloughis are medium-sized slighthounds with smooth coats. An AKC news release described the sloughi as “noble and somewhat reserved, with a gentle, melancholy expression.”

“We’re excited to welcome these two unique breeds into the AKC family,” AKC Vice President Gina DiNardo said in a news release. “Both breeds make wonderful companions for the right family.”