Police arrested Muhammad Aadi, 40, accused of killing a man in the Bronx last month and dismembering his corpse before burning it, authorities said.

Muhammad Aadi, 40, had been on the lam for several months when a patrol cop recognized him from a wanted poster and cuffed him, police sources said.

Cops say Aadi allegedly murdered 46-year-old Lutalo Henderson sometime around Aug. 5. Henderson’s head and torso were found burned that Monday under the Oak Street Bridge in Yonkers at around 2 a.m. Cops say the remains were transferred in a shopping cart.

Later that day cops executed a search warrant at Henderson’s apartment on Rogers Place that same day where they made another grim discovery. Law enforcement found a firearm and drug paraphernalia were recovered inside a bedroom before coming upon more body parts in the kitchen.

Both men shared the same address, but police did not specify their relationship or a motive for the grizzly slaying.

Aadi was escorted out of the 41st precinct in cuffs on Friday afternoon. amNewYork Metro quizzed him on the allegations but he refused to answer for the crimes, instead seemingly just staring down members of the press.

Aadi is charged with murder, manslaughter, criminal possession of a controlled substance, concealment of a human corpse and criminal possession of a firearm.