American Kennel Club welcomes the pumi as 190th breed

Meghan Giannotta
June 22, 2016
Welcome to the AKC pack, pumis.

Another dog breed has been added to the American Kennel Club’s pack.

The pumi joins 189 other breeds nationally recognized by the purebred registry.

The new breed, now a member of the herding group, is known for a coat with tight corkscrew curls. The energetic pups are “lively, adorable” and make “wonderful companion[s] for a family willing to provide lots of exercise and mental activity,” said Gina DiNardo, AKC’s vice president, in a news release.

Here are five facts about AKC’s newest breed:

  1. The pumi is from Hungary.
  2. The breed is the most popular Hungarian herding dog in Finland.
  3. Commonly black, white or gray, the pumi’s fur is sometimes a pale cream or red.
  4. This energetic working breed was used as a cattle driver.
  5. The pumi is great with children and other pets. 

