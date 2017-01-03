Anna Kaiser, Target team up on exclusive fitness apparel collection

The department store’s collaboration with trainer Anna Kaiser hits the bull’s-eye.

This is one fitness collaboration that hits the bull’s-eye.

Target and trainer Anna Kaiser have teamed up for a new women’s apparel collection.

The AKT founder launched a new, limited-edition collection with C9 Champion this week, available exclusively through Target.

The new line features 16 pieces, from bras to capris to graphic tanks. The price-friendly and inclusive collection ranges from $12.99 to $41.99 and is available in XS-XXL and plus sizes 1X-4X, as well as two maternity styles.

To celebrate the launch, on Jan. 12, New Yorkers can try AKT’s signature Happy Hour class for free, on a first-come, first-served sign-up basis, as well as enjoy fresh juice “shots,” during a pop-up event at Highline Stages in the Meatpacking District.

Sign-ups for the AKT Target classes go live on Jan. 5. For more info, visit www.target.com.

Correction: A previous version of this story and headline incorrectly stated Target would host the free AKT classes on Jan. 12 and 13.