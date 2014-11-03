Skiing near NYC: Day and weekend trips

In New York City, the steepest verticals are our skyscrapers, and skis are broken out when the streets don’t get paved. But in just a few hours, you can be hitting the slopes for real at any number of mountains in the region. Whether you’re looking for a quick day-trip, or want to make a weekend out of it, here are seven mountains to know this winter season.
DAY TRIP
Hunter Mountain
Hunter, New York, 800-486-8376, huntermtn.com
Drive from NYC: 2.5 hours
Opening day: Nov. 21
Mountain: Catskills
Vertical drop: 1,600 feet
Number of trails: 57
Difficulty: Beginner to advanced expert
Full-day lift ticket: $10 (6 and under) to $76 (adults, weekends/holidays)
Extras: Snow tubing starts back up in December; spa
Belleayre Mountain
Highmount, New York, 845-254-5600, belleayre.com
Drive from NYC: 2.5 hours
Opening day: Nov. 28 (projected)
Mountain: Catskills
Vertical drop: 1,404 feet
Number of trails: 50
Difficulty: Beginner to advanced expert
Full-day lift ticket: Free (6 and under) to $64 (adults, weekends/holidays)
Extras: Cross-country trails, free to use and only open with natural snow
Mohawk Mountain
Cornwall, Connecticut, 860-672-6100, mohawkmtn.com
Drive from NYC: 2 hours
Opening day: TBD
Mountain: Southern Berkshires
Vertical drop: 650 feet
Number of trails: 25
Difficulty: Easy to expert
Full-day lift ticket: $15 (5 and under) to $60 (adult, weekends/holidays)
Extras: Night skiing
Camelback Mountain Resort
Tannersville, Pennsylvania, 570-629-1661, skicamelback.com
Drive from NYC: 2 hours
Opening day: TBD
Mountain: Pocono
Vertical drop: 800 feet
Number of trails: 34
Difficulty: Beginner to advanced expert
Full-day lift tickets: Free (5 and under, with a paid adult ticket) to $65 (adult, Saturdays/holidays)
Extras: Night skiing, tubing
WEEKEND TRIP
Whiteface Lake Placid
Wilmington New York, 518.946.2223, whiteface.com
Drive from NYC: 5 hours
Opening day: Nov. 28
Mountain: Adirondack
Vertical drop: 3,430 feet (the greatest in the East)
Number of trails: 87
Difficulty: Beginner to advanced expert
Full-day lift ticket: Free (6 and under) to $89 (adult, peak season)
Extras: snow tubing, luge rides, ice skating, snowshoeing, horseback riding, bobsledding, gondola rides
Windham Mountain Resort
Windham, New York, 800-754-9463, windhammountain.com
Drive from NYC: 3 hours
Opening day: TBD
Mountain: Catskills
Vertical drop: 1,600 feet
Number of trails: 52
Difficulty: Beginner to advanced expert
Full-day lift ticket: $10 (6 and under) to $78 (adult, weekends/holidays)
Extras: Night skiing, spa
Stowe Mountain Resort
Stowe, Vermont, 888-253-4849, stowe.com
Drive from NYC: 5 ½ hours
Opening day: Nov. 22
Mountain: Spruce Peak and Mount Mansfield
Vertical drop: 2,360 feet
Number of trails: 116
Difficulty: Beginner to advanced expert
Full-day lift ticket: $88 (children 6-12) to $108 (adults)
Extras: Dog sled tours, mountain tours, spa