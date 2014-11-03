Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
Lifestyle

Skiing near NYC: Day and weekend trips

Meredith Deliso
November 3, 2014
2 min read

Seven mountains to know this winter season.

In New York City, the steepest verticals are our skyscrapers, and skis are broken out when the streets don’t get paved. But in just a few hours, you can be hitting the slopes for real at any number of mountains in the region. Whether you’re looking for a quick day-trip, or want to make a weekend out of it, here are seven mountains to know this winter season.

DAY TRIP

Hunter Mountain
Hunter, New York, 800-486-8376, huntermtn.com
Drive from NYC: 2.5 hours
Opening day: Nov. 21
Mountain: Catskills
Vertical drop: 1,600 feet
Number of trails: 57
Difficulty: Beginner to advanced expert
Full-day lift ticket: $10 (6 and under) to $76 (adults, weekends/holidays)
Extras: Snow tubing starts back up in December; spa

Belleayre Mountain
Highmount, New York, 845-254-5600, belleayre.com
Drive from NYC: 2.5 hours
Opening day: Nov. 28 (projected)
Mountain: Catskills
Vertical drop: 1,404 feet
Number of trails: 50
Difficulty: Beginner to advanced expert
Full-day lift ticket: Free (6 and under) to $64 (adults, weekends/holidays)
Extras: Cross-country trails, free to use and only open with natural snow

Mohawk Mountain
Cornwall, Connecticut, 860-672-6100, mohawkmtn.com
Drive from NYC: 2 hours
Opening day: TBD
Mountain: Southern Berkshires
Vertical drop: 650 feet
Number of trails: 25
Difficulty: Easy to expert
Full-day lift ticket: $15 (5 and under) to $60 (adult, weekends/holidays)
Extras: Night skiing

Camelback Mountain Resort
Tannersville, Pennsylvania, 570-629-1661, skicamelback.com
Drive from NYC: 2 hours
Opening day: TBD
Mountain: Pocono
Vertical drop: 800 feet
Number of trails: 34
Difficulty: Beginner to advanced expert
Full-day lift tickets: Free (5 and under, with a paid adult ticket) to $65 (adult, Saturdays/holidays)
Extras: Night skiing, tubing

WEEKEND TRIP

Whiteface Lake Placid
Wilmington New York, 518.946.2223, whiteface.com
Drive from NYC: 5 hours
Opening day: Nov. 28
Mountain: Adirondack
Vertical drop: 3,430 feet (the greatest in the East)
Number of trails: 87
Difficulty: Beginner to advanced expert
Full-day lift ticket: Free (6 and under) to $89 (adult, peak season)
Extras: snow tubing, luge rides, ice skating, snowshoeing, horseback riding, bobsledding, gondola rides
 
Windham Mountain Resort
Windham, New York, 800-754-9463, windhammountain.com
Drive from NYC: 3 hours
Opening day: TBD
Mountain: Catskills
Vertical drop: 1,600 feet
Number of trails: 52
Difficulty: Beginner to advanced expert
Full-day lift ticket: $10 (6 and under) to $78 (adult, weekends/holidays)
Extras: Night skiing, spa
 
Stowe Mountain Resort
Stowe, Vermont, 888-253-4849, stowe.com
Drive from NYC: 5 ½ hours
Opening day: Nov. 22
Mountain: Spruce Peak and Mount Mansfield
Vertical drop: 2,360 feet
Number of trails: 116
Difficulty: Beginner to advanced expert
Full-day lift ticket: $88 (children 6-12) to $108 (adults)
Extras: Dog sled tours, mountain tours, spa

Meredith Deliso

View all posts

You may also like