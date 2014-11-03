Skiing near NYC: Day and weekend trips

In New York City, the steepest verticals are our skyscrapers, and skis are broken out when the streets don’t get paved. But in just a few hours, you can be hitting the slopes for real at any number of mountains in the region. Whether you’re looking for a quick day-trip, or want to make a weekend out of it, here are seven mountains to know this winter season.

DAY TRIP

Hunter Mountain

Hunter, New York, 800-486-8376, huntermtn.com

Drive from NYC: 2.5 hours

Opening day: Nov. 21

Mountain: Catskills

Vertical drop: 1,600 feet

Number of trails: 57

Difficulty: Beginner to advanced expert

Full-day lift ticket: $10 (6 and under) to $76 (adults, weekends/holidays)

Extras: Snow tubing starts back up in December; spa

Belleayre Mountain

Highmount, New York, 845-254-5600, belleayre.com

Drive from NYC: 2.5 hours

Opening day: Nov. 28 (projected)

Mountain: Catskills

Vertical drop: 1,404 feet

Number of trails: 50

Difficulty: Beginner to advanced expert

Full-day lift ticket: Free (6 and under) to $64 (adults, weekends/holidays)

Extras: Cross-country trails, free to use and only open with natural snow

Mohawk Mountain

Cornwall, Connecticut, 860-672-6100, mohawkmtn.com

Drive from NYC: 2 hours

Opening day: TBD

Mountain: Southern Berkshires

Vertical drop: 650 feet

Number of trails: 25

Difficulty: Easy to expert

Full-day lift ticket: $15 (5 and under) to $60 (adult, weekends/holidays)

Extras: Night skiing

Camelback Mountain Resort

Tannersville, Pennsylvania, 570-629-1661, skicamelback.com

Drive from NYC: 2 hours

Opening day: TBD

Mountain: Pocono

Vertical drop: 800 feet

Number of trails: 34

Difficulty: Beginner to advanced expert

Full-day lift tickets: Free (5 and under, with a paid adult ticket) to $65 (adult, Saturdays/holidays)

Extras: Night skiing, tubing

WEEKEND TRIP

Whiteface Lake Placid

Wilmington New York, 518.946.2223, whiteface.com

Drive from NYC: 5 hours

Opening day: Nov. 28

Mountain: Adirondack

Vertical drop: 3,430 feet (the greatest in the East)

Number of trails: 87

Difficulty: Beginner to advanced expert

Full-day lift ticket: Free (6 and under) to $89 (adult, peak season)

Extras: snow tubing, luge rides, ice skating, snowshoeing, horseback riding, bobsledding, gondola rides



Windham Mountain Resort

Windham, New York, 800-754-9463, windhammountain.com

Drive from NYC: 3 hours

Opening day: TBD

Mountain: Catskills

Vertical drop: 1,600 feet

Number of trails: 52

Difficulty: Beginner to advanced expert

Full-day lift ticket: $10 (6 and under) to $78 (adult, weekends/holidays)

Extras: Night skiing, spa



Stowe Mountain Resort

Stowe, Vermont, 888-253-4849, stowe.com

Drive from NYC: 5 ½ hours

Opening day: Nov. 22

Mountain: Spruce Peak and Mount Mansfield

Vertical drop: 2,360 feet

Number of trails: 116

Difficulty: Beginner to advanced expert

Full-day lift ticket: $88 (children 6-12) to $108 (adults)

Extras: Dog sled tours, mountain tours, spa