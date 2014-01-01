De Blasio women don Nanette Lepore’s NY-made wares to inauguration

The de Blasio ladies made a real fashion statement with their inauguration outfit choices yesterday. Mayor Bill de Blasio’s wife …

de blasio Photo Credit: MTA

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s wife Chirlane McCray and 18-year-old daughter Chiara de Blasio wore locally-made clothing by fashion designer Nanette Lepore during yesterday’s mayoral inauguration at City Hall.

"This city needs more creative entrepreneurs like Nanette Lepore who are committed to keeping our city’s garment industry thriving," the Big Apple’s new first lady said in a statement yesterday.

McCray donned Lepore’s purple "Skyscrape" coat ($578) over the designer’s print "Wonderland" dress ($348), while Chiara rocked Lepore’s leopard-print "Destination" coat ($748).

Lepore is at the center of the fight to preserve and save midtown’s declining Garment District.