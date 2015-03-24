Anthony Bourdain is a graphic novelist, too

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

For Anthony Bourdain, being a culinary adventurer, TV host, sometime chef and business man is not enough.

So what’s his fifth gig? Graphic novelist, of course.

Vertigo is publishing “Get Jiro: Blood and Sushi” on Oct. 20. A prequel to 2012’s “Get Jiro,” both novels are written by Bourdain and Joel Rose. The prequel is illustrated by Ale Garza and Dave Johnson.

The story, as you might imagine, centers on a sushi chef in Tokyo named Jiro.

“Where did my ultra-violent sushi chef hero from the previous book come from? What if you were brought up in a family where murder is acceptable practice and making the best sushi on the planet is a shameful secret?” Writer Anthony Bourdain stated in a press release. “I wanted to take the story back to its beginnings–in Japan (albeit a slightly-in-the-future, dystopic Japan), and indulge my own enthusiasms for both the place and the many classic genre films that have been made there. This is fun for me.”

Sounds like it will be fun for us, too!